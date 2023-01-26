Notification Settings

Michael Flynn reveals Walsall FA Cup shock mix

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has revealed the three key ingredients need if they are to pull off a huge FA Cup upset against Premier League Leicester City.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn celebrates

Flynn is under no illusions as to the task they face when they entertain the Foxes in the fourth round on Saturday,

The visitors signed left back Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen this week for a reported £17million fee and Flynn joked he might not like to make his debut in the FA Cup tie at the Bescot Stadium.

But he said: “Any team from our level playing one from the Premier League might need a combination of some of the opposition players having an off day, all of their own playing at their best and a sprinkling of Lady Luck.”

“If it all comes together then you probably have the recipe for a potential cup shock.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

