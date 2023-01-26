Donervon Daniels hoping to create an FA Cup legacy with Walsall

Donervon Daniels in the thick of the action for the Saddlers – he will lead them out against Leicester on Saturday

He signed for Wigan in 2015 and found people at the club still talking of their triumph in the FA Cup two years earlier when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Wigan were relegated from the Premier League that season and Daniels is also aware of the league being the most important focus as far as Walsall are concerned.

He said: “I remember being at Wigan and that FA Cup win was everywhere around the place, as you would expect because it was a big triumph for the club and one that not many get.

“They went down that season as well from the Premier League and when I joined they were in League One trying to make their way back, but there was always the FA Cup win to hang on to.

“People who were there on the day will never forget it from the players to the staff – it was a massive triumph for Wigan.

“In our case some people might say it is a bit of a distraction from the main focus of trying to get promotion or at least in the play-offs, but it is a nice one for the players, their families and everyone at the club.”

Daniels said he still believed in the magic of the competition, despite some Premier League teams playing weakened sides.

He said: “It is a competition which is still massive for all clubs, although particularly in the modern game, maybe the lower division ones more at times.

“As a Chelsea fan I have seen from afar the success they have had in reaching the last three finals, though ironically they lost one of those to Leicester.”

The skipper said the Walsall players should approach the game as though it was a league one and try not to think about the opposition or who might be playing for them.

He said: “As far as Leicester, the main objective is obviously to win the game but I would say to the other players enjoy the occasion and the attention that comes with it, but focus on the game.

“We will be giving our all and will put out a strong side who are doing well, albeit in a lower division than Leicester, but they are going through a bit of a bad patch themselves at the moment.

“We have gone through that ourselves this season and have experienced the highs and the lows – at the moment as I have said we are on a good run of only one loss in around 13 games I think it is.

“Earlier in the season it was something like nine games without a win, but we came through that and it started just about a few weeks before we played Wycombe in the first round which gave us a lot of confidence to beat higher division opposition away from home.

“We will do our homework on Leicester and prepare in the same way we would for any other games and I’m sure they won’t take anything for granted and will do the same with us.”

Daniels said the game was a chance for the Walsall players to showcase their talents to a wider audience than normal and pit themselves against multi-million pound players who will be on display.