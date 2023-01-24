Notification Settings

Manny Monthe to miss Walsall's FA Cup clash with Leicester

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall defender Manny Monthe is out of the Leicester FA Cup tie.

He will serve a one match suspension due to the two yellow cards he received in the league game at Tranmere.

Monthe was due to serve the ban against Swindon Town last Saturday or AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, but both games were called off due to frozen pitches.

A club spokesman confirmed the ban would be carried over to cup ties if it hadn’t been served during league games.

The Wimbledon postponement was the second time the fixture had been called off.

The original date of Saturday January 7 was changed to January 24 due to Walsall facing Stockport in the FA Cup third round.

So far no new date for the fixture has been announced,

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

