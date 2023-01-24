Manny Monthe to miss Walsall's FA Cup clash with Leicester

Manny Monthe

He will serve a one match suspension due to the two yellow cards he received in the league game at Tranmere.

Monthe was due to serve the ban against Swindon Town last Saturday or AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, but both games were called off due to frozen pitches.

A club spokesman confirmed the ban would be carried over to cup ties if it hadn’t been served during league games.

The Wimbledon postponement was the second time the fixture had been called off.

The original date of Saturday January 7 was changed to January 24 due to Walsall facing Stockport in the FA Cup third round.