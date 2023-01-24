Brandon Comley: Walsall players fight for the shirt

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)

After the last game at Tranmere, skipper Donervon Daniels spoke of the need to ‘keep the shirt’ when a player gets it, and Comley has played the last two games after starting the Christmas programme on the bench.

He said: “I personally like competition, if you are not doing it then someone else will come and take your place and there is certainly that feeling here, but in a nice way because that is helping spur us on to some good performances and results recently.