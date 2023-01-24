Notification Settings

Brandon Comley: Walsall players fight for the shirt

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall midfielder Brandon Comley says the competition for places is keeping him on his toes.

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)
After the last game at Tranmere, skipper Donervon Daniels spoke of the need to ‘keep the shirt’ when a player gets it, and Comley has played the last two games after starting the Christmas programme on the bench.

He said: “I personally like competition, if you are not doing it then someone else will come and take your place and there is certainly that feeling here, but in a nice way because that is helping spur us on to some good performances and results recently.

“It helps the team out, it is a real good group and that hasn’t always been the case at a few of my other clubs. But it shows here because whilst there’s competition, the spirit on the field shows and that helps individual players.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

