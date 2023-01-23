Notification Settings

Walsall's trip to AFC WImbledon is postponed

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall's game at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Cherry Red Records Stadium
Wimbledon had covered the pitch at the Cherry Red Records stadium in the hope of getting the game on but an afternoon inspection confirmed the game was off.

It is the second postponement in a row for both clubs, Walsall's home game with Swindon was called off on Saturday as was Wimbledon's game at Newport.

Walsall's next planned game is the home fixture with Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Paul Jenkins

