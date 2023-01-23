Walsall's trip to AFC WImbledon is postponed

Cherry Red Records Stadium

Wimbledon had covered the pitch at the Cherry Red Records stadium in the hope of getting the game on but an afternoon inspection confirmed the game was off.

Following a pitch inspection this afternoon, tomorrow's match away at @AFCWimbledon has been postponed due to a frozen pitch



It is the second postponement in a row for both clubs, Walsall's home game with Swindon was called off on Saturday as was Wimbledon's game at Newport.