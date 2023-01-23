Brandon Comley: Walsall focus on league

Brandon Comley

The Saddlers – whose match with Swindon was postponed at the weekend – will take on the Premier League side on Saturday lunchtime, but before then have a league game at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow night.

Comley said: “The league games are the most important, that has been drummed into us if it needed to be, but as a club in terms of profile and revenue, the Leicester game is massive.

We have to prepare in the normal way for the league games without thinking about Saturday, though naturally it is at the back of your mind.”