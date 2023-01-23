Notification Settings

Brandon Comley: Walsall focus on league

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Brandon Comley admits the FA Cup tie with Leicester has the potential to become a distraction for the Walsall players – but is determined not to to let it become so.

The Saddlers – whose match with Swindon was postponed at the weekend – will take on the Premier League side on Saturday lunchtime, but before then have a league game at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow night.

Comley said: “The league games are the most important, that has been drummed into us if it needed to be, but as a club in terms of profile and revenue, the Leicester game is massive.

We have to prepare in the normal way for the league games without thinking about Saturday, though naturally it is at the back of your mind.”

Walsall’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Leicester City will now be televised. The BBC have confirmed the game will be available on the red button and i-player with a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday,

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

