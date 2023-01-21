Walsall boss Michael Flynn excited to link up with Jamille Matt once more

Walsall manager Michael Flynn

Matt played under Flynn at Newport County, where the striker scored 36 goals in three years between 2020-2023.

The working relationship between the two is thought to be one of the factors in the 33-year-old transferring to Walsall as opposed to a number of clubs who had shown interest.

Flynn said: I was delighted to get the signing of Jamille over the line – he is a winner and his prescence can only be good for the club and the team.

“His hold up play is excellent so that will give us something extra for the midfielders to build up on and receive the ball.

“He has had an excellent spell at Forest Green and we weren’t the only team after him, which I’m not surprised about. Obviously we have worked together before so I know what he is about and what we are getting.”

Flynn said he was finding the transfer window ‘a frustrating time,’ having missed out on two unnamed targets this week and that there was no further news on Danny Johnson.

He said: “Some of the money that is going round in this league is a mad unless you are receiving it and it is sometimes difficult to compete.