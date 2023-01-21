Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn excited to link up with Jamille Matt once more

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says he can’t wait to get started working with Jamille Matt again.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn
Walsall manager Michael Flynn

Matt played under Flynn at Newport County, where the striker scored 36 goals in three years between 2020-2023.

The working relationship between the two is thought to be one of the factors in the 33-year-old transferring to Walsall as opposed to a number of clubs who had shown interest.

Flynn said: I was delighted to get the signing of Jamille over the line – he is a winner and his prescence can only be good for the club and the team.

“His hold up play is excellent so that will give us something extra for the midfielders to build up on and receive the ball.

“He has had an excellent spell at Forest Green and we weren’t the only team after him, which I’m not surprised about. Obviously we have worked together before so I know what he is about and what we are getting.”

Flynn said he was finding the transfer window ‘a frustrating time,’ having missed out on two unnamed targets this week and that there was no further news on Danny Johnson.

He said: “Some of the money that is going round in this league is a mad unless you are receiving it and it is sometimes difficult to compete.

“As well as that you have clubs who don’t want their players to go to a rival at this time of the season. It can be very frustrating, you can spend a lot of time on transfer targets and they don’t come to fruition and that is time that could be spent with the existing squad.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News