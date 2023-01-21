Notification Settings

Michael Flynn hits out at broadcasters over Walsall's FA Cup TV snub

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has hit out at TV schedulers who have ignored Walsall’s upcoming FA Cup fourth round tie with Leicester City,

Walsall manager Michael Flynn
The final pick has been made with either Boreham Wood or Acrrington v Leeds being screened on Saturday January 28 at 12.30 – the same time as the Walsall game.

Flynn said: “I think it is a disgrace our game hasn’t been chosen, it is what the FA Cup is all about,

“Walsall haven’t been in the fourth round for six years, Leicester won the competition two years ago and the Premier League six years ago but are struggling this season – all the ingredients are there.

“I also knocked Leicester out when managing Newport, so that is a story. I think the tie should be screened and I find some of the selections strange.”

Paul Jenkins

