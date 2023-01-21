Michael Flynn hits out at broadcasters over Walsall's FA Cup TV snub

Walsall manager Michael Flynn

The final pick has been made with either Boreham Wood or Acrrington v Leeds being screened on Saturday January 28 at 12.30 – the same time as the Walsall game.

Flynn said: “I think it is a disgrace our game hasn’t been chosen, it is what the FA Cup is all about,

“Walsall haven’t been in the fourth round for six years, Leicester won the competition two years ago and the Premier League six years ago but are struggling this season – all the ingredients are there.