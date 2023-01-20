Walsall competition for places keeping players on their toes says Donervon Daniels

Donervon Daniels

The Saddlers defender has been a mainstay of the team this season but other members of the squad have had to fight for their places.

Defender Oisin McEntee and midfielder Taylor Allen are two of those and Daniels said all members of the squad are aware if they get a starting place they will need to work hard to keep it.

He said: “That is how the gaffer wants it, to create competition and once you do get in you will need to work hard and play well to keep the shirt. We all know there is competition for all places and that could increase with additions, as it has recently but it is a healthy competition and keeps players on their toes.”

New signing Jamille Matt could be set for his Bescot bow in tomorrow’s clash with Swindon as Saddlers continue their push towards the play-off places.