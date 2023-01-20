Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall competition for places keeping players on their toes says Donervon Daniels

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall captain Donervon Daniels believes competition for places is crucial to keep Walsall’s squad members on their toes.

Donervon Daniels
Donervon Daniels

The Saddlers defender has been a mainstay of the team this season but other members of the squad have had to fight for their places.

Defender Oisin McEntee and midfielder Taylor Allen are two of those and Daniels said all members of the squad are aware if they get a starting place they will need to work hard to keep it.

He said: “That is how the gaffer wants it, to create competition and once you do get in you will need to work hard and play well to keep the shirt. We all know there is competition for all places and that could increase with additions, as it has recently but it is a healthy competition and keeps players on their toes.”

New signing Jamille Matt could be set for his Bescot bow in tomorrow’s clash with Swindon as Saddlers continue their push towards the play-off places.

A Walsall win could put them a point behind Swindon, who are currently sixth, with Saddlers having two games in hand.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News