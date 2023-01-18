Donervon Daniels backing Walsall new boy Jamille Matt to make impact

Jamille Matt

Daniels has identified the 33-year-old as someone who can help the younger members of the team in the dressing room.

And on the field, Daniels has backed the new striker to have a powerful effect as well.

He said: “I have played against him, he is a real handful and will be an asset to the team I’m sure.

“I am very excited with his arrival – I was a bit gutted he couldn’t be involved at Tranmere, but hopefully we can see him in action next weekend.

“I have thought as captain this season at times we need a good influence on the squad, the leadership and character that can rub off on the younger members of the squad.”

Daniels also paid tribute to Danny Johnson and said he hoped he would return to the club.