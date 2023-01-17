Mansfield reject Walsall bid for Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson scores

Johnson returned to the Stags on Monday after scoring 15 goals on loan for the Saddlers and talks over a permanent deal are continuing.

But Clough on Tuesday explained Walsall are yet to meet their League Two rivals’ valuation, while also revealing Johnson had turned down the chance to join another, unnamed club this month after they had a bid accepted.

During a lengthy interview with Mansfield’s in-house media team, Clough essentially confirmed all options remain open.

Mansfield stress they are under no pressure to sell, with Clough insisting he is happy for Johnson to remain with the Stags should he wish. He also claimed the 29-year-old has suggested he does not want to agree a deal with any club beyond the end of the current season.

Clough said: “We are still talking. They (Walsall) have made a bid which I don’t believe, at this moment, is up to the valuation.

“One bid was accepted but Danny did not want to go to that particular club. You have to look at it from all angles. The player has to want to go, the clubs have to agree. If any of those parties can’t agree it breaks down.

“But it is not really about that. It is up to whether we want to keep Danny for the rest of the season. We are under no pressure to sell.

“If Danny comes to us and says I have really enjoyed it at Walsall and that is where I want to be, that is a different ball-game. But he hasn’t said that.

“We are going to sit down this week and see how he feels. His agent has intimated to us that Danny is happy to stay for the rest of the season. I think he is. I think Danny just wants to be involved.

“He has said he is not going to sign anywhere for longer than the rest of this season. Whether it is us or Walsall he won’t be signing a long-term contract. It will be to the end of the season. He already has to the end of the season with us.”

Despite being happy for Johnson to stay, Clough suggested he may leave the striker out of Saturday’s trip to Northampton, in order to keep options open. Should Johnson feature, he would only be able to play for either the Stags or the Saddlers this season.