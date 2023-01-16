Johnson goes back to the Stags

Danny Johnson

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals in 30 matches during his loan spell at Walsall, including one against Tranmere on Saturday.

Walsall are believed to still be in negotiations with Mansfield about a potential return to the club according to a statement on the club's website this morning.

It also thanked the player for his efforts in the first half of the season.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said on Saturday the club was doing 'all it could' to keep Johnson at the Bescot Stadium.