Walsall's good form will make them target for other sides says Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn celebrates with their Walsall fans after his side's 2-0 win at Doncater (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers are 11th place in League Two on the back of just one defeat in nine league games and travel to Tranmere today, a team who can overtake them if they win.

It is a busy time for the Saddlers, with fixtures to come against other teams who are in contention for the play-offs and Flynn said: “I would be foolish if I didn’t think sides would take notice of our results – we have probably become something of a scalp, as all teams are that are in good form.

“Equally we aren’t going to win every game between now and the end of the season but we have to make sure we are as consistent as possible.

“We are going into a very busy period where we will be playing two games a week and we need to be prepared for that as possible.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is a cup game or a league game we prepare for it the same way and the first rule is to be competitive and to have the players to win the game.”