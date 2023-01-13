Notification Settings

Walsall's FA Cup clash with Leicester snubbed by BBC and ITV

By Jonny Drury

Walsall have been snubbed by FA Cup broadcasters ahead of their clash with Premier League Leicester City - missing out on an extra £110,000 in revenue.

Walsall's Andy Williams (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Stockport. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Saddlers overcame Stockport County to book a place in round four - and were handed a tie with the Foxes.

The run has come as a welcome financial boost for the Saddlers - and many predicted their clash would be selected for TV broadcast.

However, it has been snubbed and will not appear on TV screens later this month.

Broadcasters ITV and BBC have selected six games, including Man City v Arsenal, Man United v Reading and Preston v Spurs.

Non-league Wrexham's home tie with Sheffield United will be live on BBC One, with Brighton against either Wolves or Liverpool being selected alongside Derby v West Ham.

In addition to any prize money received - every club receive an extra £110,000 for appearing on TV.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

