Tranmere v Walsall: Michael Flynn refocusing on important matters at hand

Walsall's Danny Johnson celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023. PA Photo.

Walsall's last gasp win at Stockport County last Sunday in front of over 1,000 Saddlers fans was dramatic, but there was the promise of more drama as news of the draw came through just as Flynn gave his post-match press conference.

As keen as Flynn was to think about the Leicester tie against a team he has enjoyed success against in the competition before, the manager was also keen not to be distracted by it, with three vital league games to be played before his men will even think about the Leicester game.

And Flynn also had questions to answer over on-loan Danny Johnson - who scored the first goal in the 2-1 win at Edgeley Park - and over reported transfer targets including his former striker at Newport Jamille Matt.

Matt is reportedly the subject of a bid from the Saddlers and tomorrow's opponents Tranmere.

Flynn said after the Stockport game: "Leicester is a great tie for the club - I have great respect for Brendan Rogers as a manager and will be looking forward to meeting him and talking to him,plus the tie will probably be on television so it is great for everyone associated with the club including the owners who have been so good.

"I love the competition I have said it before and will look forward to the tie and go into it with confidence."

"But the league is the priority first of all with some vital games coming up and as with the other games, we probably won't even think about the Leicester game until it is a lot closer, we can't afford to."

Walsall suffered a blow when Jack Earing was ruled out long term with a knee injury sustained in training before the Stockport game - the news was confirmed by the results of a scan which arrived on Tuesday.

Williams came on as a substitute at Stockport and it remains to be seen whether he will start up front at Tranmere and also whether Johnson will play - the striker's loan from Mansfield is up on Sunday.