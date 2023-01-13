Notification Settings

Andy Williams: Collective effort got Walsall through to FA Cup fourth round

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall forward Andy Williams says the collective effort of the whole team got them through the third round tie at Stockport.

Andy Williams celebrates scores in an earlier round
The 36-year-old earned plaudits for his calm finish from the penalty spot in the 94th minute of the tie at Edgeley Park - the kick earning the club around £100,000 for winning the game and potentially a lot more by securing a home tie with Leicester City.

But he refused to take credit for the win, saying it was partly down to the spirit that has been built in recent months with the great run the team are on.

He said: "I didn't win the penalty but I was confident enough to take it as I like them - I practice them every day and I thought we should have had another one earlier on although I wasn't on the pitch. "But it was another great team effort - we didn't stop pushing for the winner and it feels like this is a club on the up - the people the gaffer and Hats have brought in both on the pitch and behind the scenes are gelling well and the club has backed that and will hopefully get some reward for it."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

