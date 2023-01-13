Andy Williams: Collective effort got Walsall through to FA Cup fourth round

But he refused to take credit for the win, saying it was partly down to the spirit that has been built in recent months with the great run the team are on.

He said: "I didn't win the penalty but I was confident enough to take it as I like them - I practice them every day and I thought we should have had another one earlier on although I wasn't on the pitch. "But it was another great team effort - we didn't stop pushing for the winner and it feels like this is a club on the up - the people the gaffer and Hats have brought in both on the pitch and behind the scenes are gelling well and the club has backed that and will hopefully get some reward for it."