Walsall linked with move for Forest Green striker Jamille Matt

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall are reported to be chasing Forest Green Rovers striker Jamille Matt – alongside Saturday’s opponents Tranmere.

Hayden White and Jamille Matt
Sources in Gloucestershire and elsewhere claim both clubs have had bids accepted.

Matt has scored 36 goals in 98 games for the Greens and before that 20 goals in 76 games for Newport when Michael Flynn was manager.

He also scored 22 goals in 62 games for Kidderminster Harriers at the start of his career, between 2010-13

n Walsall’s postponed League Two home game against Crewe will now take place on Tuesday February 21.

The match was originally due to be played on Saturday December 17 at Bescot but it was unfortunately postponed due to a frozen pitch. Tickets purchased for the original game will still be valid for the rearranged date.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

