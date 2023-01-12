Walsall linked with move for Forest Green striker Jamille Matt

Hayden White and Jamille Matt

Sources in Gloucestershire and elsewhere claim both clubs have had bids accepted.

Matt has scored 36 goals in 98 games for the Greens and before that 20 goals in 76 games for Newport when Michael Flynn was manager.

He also scored 22 goals in 62 games for Kidderminster Harriers at the start of his career, between 2010-13

n Walsall’s postponed League Two home game against Crewe will now take place on Tuesday February 21.