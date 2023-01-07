Notification Settings

Walsall defender Oisin McEntee relishes fight for places

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall defender Oisin McEntee has welcomed the competition for places in the Saddlers’ ranks.

Walsall players

McEntee produced a man-of-the-match performance in defence in his first start for Walsall as they beat Mansfield 2-1 in the last game.

But a few days later, boss Michael Flynn signed Joe Low on loan from Bristol City to boost the defensive ranks.

Until the Mansfield game, McEntee had only started a few minutes of the FA Cup first-round victory at Wycombe in November.

The youngster – who turned 22 yesterday – joined Walsall from Newcastle United in May, but sustained a shoulder injury that curtailed his progress at Bescot.

He said: “As a footballer, I back myself to play when needed and hope I have done enough to get another start.

“The competition for places will keep me on my toes hopefully.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

