Walsall defender Oisin McEntee relishes fight for places

Walsall players

McEntee produced a man-of-the-match performance in defence in his first start for Walsall as they beat Mansfield 2-1 in the last game.

But a few days later, boss Michael Flynn signed Joe Low on loan from Bristol City to boost the defensive ranks.

Until the Mansfield game, McEntee had only started a few minutes of the FA Cup first-round victory at Wycombe in November.

The youngster – who turned 22 yesterday – joined Walsall from Newcastle United in May, but sustained a shoulder injury that curtailed his progress at Bescot.

He said: “As a footballer, I back myself to play when needed and hope I have done enough to get another start.