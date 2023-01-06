Bogey side Stockport should hold no fear for Flynn’s play-off contenders

Paddy Madden celebrates his goal against Walsall earlier this season

Stockport were worthy winners at the Bescot Stadium just over a week ago when they took all three points in a 2-0 win, Kyle Wootton scoring both.

It ended Walsall’s unbeaten seven-game run in the league and it was pretty much universally acknowledged the Saddlers were second best on the night.

Walsall were also fortunate to get a 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park on the first day of October, only a late Andy Williams goal saving them from defeat.

But with a following of more than 1,200 supporters expected on Sunday and a 2-1 win over fellow play-off contenders Mansfield under their belt, the Saddlers will go into the game expecting to get a result.

Stockport are known as one of the big spenders of League Two after being taken over by Cheshire businessman Mark Stott two years ago.

Indeed after the Walsall game, Stockport got busy in the transfer market and have signed striker Isaac Olaofe from Championship club Milwall for an undisclosed fee.

Olaofe – known at Tanto – made three appearances for Milwall but spent two seasons on loan at Sutton United where he scored eight goals in 27 League Two games last season.

But Walsall boss Michael Flynn said this week no matter what the budget, it needed to be spent wisely and they had no reason to fear going back to Stockport on Sunday.