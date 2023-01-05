Notification Settings

Walsall looking for instant revenge against Stockport County in FA Cup

By Nick Elwell

Walsall coach Mat Sadler believes it is ‘all to play for’ in the FA Cup at Stockport County on Sunday.

Mat Sadler

The Saddlers face a massive game at Edgeley Park, against a side who beat them 2-0 at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in League Two last week.

But Stockport then surprisingly went and lost 1-0 at Grimsby Town on Sunday and Sadler said it showed how topsy-turvy the division could be.

He said: “We probably deserved to lose against Stockport – they came to us and did a good job, they were powerful, creative and we couldn’t cope on the night.

“But I spoke to people after the game about their strengths and weaknesses, particularly the latter that we might be able to exploit because obviously we have to go there and face them again.

“Then they go and lose at Grimsby, which probably raised a few eyebrows, but it does show that they are beatable as most teams are in this league.”

Walsall got a point at Stockport in early October in the league with a last-gasp Andy Williams goal and Sadler said all thoughts of the league games would be forgotten.

He said: “This is a welcome break from the league programme for us and we go into it in good form.

“They will fancy themselves at home, but won’t be taking anything for granted and on the day it will be all to play for between two sides who aren’t that far apart.”

Meanwhile Sadler confirmed right-back Hayden White missed last weekend’s Mansfield game due to a slight strain.

He said: “Hayden will be OK, he had a slight knock and we have played a lot of football recently so he sat this one out but he will be fine.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

