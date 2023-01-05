Robbie Willmott hoping to replicate Michael Flynn's Newport County success at Walsall

Robbie Willmott in action against Walsall

Willmott became Flynn's second January signing after arriving from Newport County on loan until the end of the season.

He can play as a winger, full back, central or attacking midfielder, and has played almost 300 times across two spells at Rodney Parade - playing a key role in their march to the League Two play off finals in both 2019 and 2021.

He now links up again with Flynn and assistant boss Wayne Hatswell, and is looking forward to striking up a relationship with the pair once more.

He said: "Playing under the gaffer and Hats (Wayne Hatswell), and I have played with both of them as well which means I know how they operate; know how they like to play and they know how I operate so it is a good match,” Willmott said.

“They are two friends; we have a great relationship. I have known Hats for about 14 years so it has been a while. Under the gaffer we have had some very successful times so hopefully we can carry on the great form that Walsall are in and bring those times to Walsall.

“I feel like my crossing is a massive part of my game, I like to put chances on for strikers but the gaffer knows that I can fill in wherever needed.