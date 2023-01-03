Walsall defender Donervon Daniels is hailed ‘Mr Consistent’

Donervon Daniels

The Saddlers have lost just one game in nine in League Two and Sadler called Daniels ‘Mr Consistent’ after the 2-1 win over Mansfield.

Sadler said any one of four or five players could have been man of the match against Mansfield, but Daniels was one of them and it was typical of his recent performances.

He said: “Donervon has been monumental for us this season, he is a real figure head for the team and a good all round guy to have around the dressing room.

“As I spoke of on Sunday, it was a good all-round performance against Mansfield but there were times we had to defend in depth and Donervon was a large part of that.

“He is a real good influence on the team and the squad and is always there to rally them if we are going through a tough period, or during a game when things aren’t going right.”

Meanwhile Sadler confirmed right back Hayden White had missed the Mansfield game due to a slight strain.