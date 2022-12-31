Walsall v Mansfield: Can Saddlers bounce back without main goal threats?

Danny Johnson celebrates in front of the travelling fans after grabbing a second (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers host Mansfield Town and will be without 13 goal striker Danny Johnson, who is on loan from The Stags until the end of the season.

Cambridge were also set to recall defender Liam Bennett ahead of their League One game at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Both were withdrawn during the game against Stockport as boss Michael Flynn shuffled his pack to try and get into a game they were always chasing.

Flynn admitted after the Stockport game he may need to make changes, whether enforced or not but said Johnson, and Bennett - if he is recalled - would be big losses.

He said: "Danny will be a big miss but we have known he wouldn't play in the game for quite a while and it will be an opportunity for someone else to come in and step up and hopefully score some goals.

"There were seven or eight players off it against Stockport, I'm not going to make a big thing of it because the lads have been on a brilliant run and deserve credit for that, at this level they are not going to play well every game. "But I will be expecting a response from it particularly against a team in the play off places and again if I have to change it around it is a chance for players to come in and make their mark

Ironically, Bennett scored in a 2-1 defeat in the corresponding game at Mansfield in October and Flynn praised his performances for Walsall after the game on Thursday.

He said: "Liam has been outstanding for us and he is someone who is going to make the most of his abilities.

"He is calm, pleasant, gets on with the job and has been a really good member of the squad."