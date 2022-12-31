Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans says Saddlers will 'go again'

Owen Evans

The stopper said they needed to put the result behind them and said he would have rather have had the three points than the man-of-the match award against Stockport.

He said: "We were beaten by the better team in what was probably not one of our best performances.

"It was a busy game for me, they were full of attacking threat and could possibly have had another goal but we can't dwell on it, we will have a de-brief and a look at what went wrong then try and put it right on New Years Day (against Mansfield).

Evans is the only recognised first team goalkeeper at the club now and said he would like a partner to train with but it would have to be the right person.