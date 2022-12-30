Former Walsall midfielder George Dobson named Charlton Athletic club captain

The Addicks are managed by former Walsall player and coach Dean Holden, who worked with Dobson during his time at the Bescot.
Holden told charltonafc.com: "“George is a player I worked with at Walsall a long time ago now.
“I know exactly what he’s about as a character and as a person. He’s infectious, he’s 100 per cent in every training session, every game and that can’t be doubted at all.
“There are a number of other players as well that could have taken the armband but I just felt that George was the right option.”
Charlton drew their first game with Holden in charge, 1-1 at home to Perterborough United on Boxing Day.
Dobson, aged 25, made 81 appearances for the Saddlers in two spells, a loan between 2016-17 and on a permanent contract between 2018-19 before leaving for Sunderland.
Meanwhile defender Peter Clarke has extended his loan spell at Oldham Athletic until the end of the season
The 40-year-old, initially joined the club in November, made his 900th career appearance against Torquay earlier this month, and has made over 100 for The Latics.