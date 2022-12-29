Michael Flynn: Walsall must build on festive start

Michael Flynn celebrates with their Walsall fans after his side's 2-0 win at Doncater (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers made the perfect start with a 2-1 win at Swindon on Boxing Day but have two home games, starting with Stockport County tonight (Thursday).

They then host Mansfield Town before returning to Stockport in the FA Cup a week on Sunday,

The period of games is likely to shape the rest of the season for Walsall - with Flynn saying as pleased as he was with the Swindon win, it was vital the team take the form into the two home games.

He said: "We went to Swindon and got the three points which was obviously pleasing and the lads will have rested up after that ready for the busy period ahead of us,

"Particularly in front of the home fans, it is important to put on performances for them as well as pick up points as we have some momentum going and we don't want to lose that.