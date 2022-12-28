Michael Flynn: Walsall must keep focus

He said: "There's no doubt the mood is good at the club, we are bouncing, the players are exceptional at the moment they did their job again at Swindon, didn't give up or take a point when there was three for the taking and got their just rewards.
But Flynn's memory is long and before Walsall take on Stockport tomorrow night he recalled the 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park in early October, where only a late equaliser form Andy Williams saved the Saddlers.
"We were awful that day for 80 minutes, I was deflated and flew off the handle a bit at them because I can take losing but not playing that badly and I think it was the start of the run we are on now as we have only lost once in the league since then I think," he said.
"Stockport are flying at the moment, scoring plenty of goals and Dave (Challinor) has done a good job there so it's not going to be straight forward by any means, " he added.
Flynn said the next two games were vital and it was important the Saddlers went into the FA Cup game at Stockport a week on Sunday having got the maximum points they can from two home fixtures.
*The Saddlers have sold out their away ticket allocation for the third round tie at Stockport on Sunday January 8. They were initially given 1,000 tickets but this was increased by 323 which were sold out within 24 hours.