Michael Flynn: Walsall must keep focus

Michael Flynn (Pic Owen Russell)

He said: "There's no doubt the mood is good at the club, we are bouncing, the players are exceptional at the moment they did their job again at Swindon, didn't give up or take a point when there was three for the taking and got their just rewards.

But Flynn's memory is long and before Walsall take on Stockport tomorrow night he recalled the 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park in early October, where only a late equaliser form Andy Williams saved the Saddlers.

"We were awful that day for 80 minutes, I was deflated and flew off the handle a bit at them because I can take losing but not playing that badly and I think it was the start of the run we are on now as we have only lost once in the league since then I think," he said.

"Stockport are flying at the moment, scoring plenty of goals and Dave (Challinor) has done a good job there so it's not going to be straight forward by any means, " he added.

Flynn said the next two games were vital and it was important the Saddlers went into the FA Cup game at Stockport a week on Sunday having got the maximum points they can from two home fixtures.