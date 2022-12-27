Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Solid defending pleases Walsall match winner Manny Monthe

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Manny Monthe celebrated his first goal for the club but was just as delighted with they way Walsall defended in a solid performance which helped set them up for the late-late show,

Manny Monthe (Owen Russell)
Manny Monthe (Owen Russell)

Monthe bundled the ball in at the far post right as six minutes injury time was about to commence, as the Saddlers came from behind to win 2-1 at Swindon to go within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand.

It was his first in 64 appearances for the club, his only other professional goal coming with Tranmere in January 2020 but he said he was just as delighted for his team mates and the travelling supporters.

He said: “I was obviously delighted to score the goal – I don’t get many, although we did have a full game in training in the week and I got one then. But to do it in front of the fans and at such an important time in the game was pleasing. We defended well as a unit. We had to at times so there were so many positives to take out the game.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News