Solid defending pleases Walsall match winner Manny Monthe

Manny Monthe (Owen Russell)

Monthe bundled the ball in at the far post right as six minutes injury time was about to commence, as the Saddlers came from behind to win 2-1 at Swindon to go within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand.

It was his first in 64 appearances for the club, his only other professional goal coming with Tranmere in January 2020 but he said he was just as delighted for his team mates and the travelling supporters.