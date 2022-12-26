Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walslall will be in good shape

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn didn’t play the role of Scrooge by calling his players in for training on Christmas Day,

Michael Flynn celebrates
Michael Flynn celebrates

Flynn let the players prepare for today’s visit to Swindon by leaving them to their own devices at their respective homes.

The Saddlers were travelling down for the game today, with an overnight hotel stay not deemed necessary for such a short journey.

Flynn said: “I have only trained once on Christmas Day in my whole career and we lost the next day so I am not sure there is too much benefit to it.

“I trust the players explicitly, so I know there wouldn’t be too much turkey or Christmas pudding and there definitely wouldn’t be too much wine consumed – that will apply to me as well.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News