Michael Flynn is keeping his Walsall options open

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Since Adam Przybek’s departure in early November, Owen Evans has been the only shot-stopper at the club.

Although Flynn says the Saddlers are targeting another goalkeeper, he is adamant they will not sign someone for the sake of it.

He said: “I’m not going to rush into signing a goalkeeper, it has to be somebody who will push Owen and compete with him.

“It gives us the best opportunity to be strong in every area of the pitch.

“It’s not going to be as busy as the summer, but I felt we needed that.

“I felt there needed to be a mentality change around the whole club. We’re going in the right direction on that.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint. We’ve had a tough period but I thought we were playing well throughout the majority of that, now we’re getting the points that the performances deserved.