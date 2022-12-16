Walsall vs Crewe postponed

COPYRIGHT - EXPRESS & STAR/ ED BAGNALL 3/1/2009 A frozen pitch at Stafford Rangers means their game against Workington is called off today.

A pitch inspection was held earlier this afternoon by an EFL referee and the surface was deemed unplayable.

A new date will be confirmed in due course and tickets purchased for Saturday's match will be honoured for the rearranged fixture.

The news will come as a blow to Michael Flynn's squad who had won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

The club shop will still be open tomorrow afternoon from 12-3pm.

"The pitch is rock solid," Flynn said.

"But we had to prepare as if the game was on to keep the mindset of the players right.

"What it does do is give us an early look at them again. We haven't played Salford or Crewe, so we've done the analysis on them and we can now top it up for when the games are rearranged.