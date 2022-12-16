Walsall buy Poundland Bescot Stadium

Benjamin Boycott and Leigh Pomlett

The club is now the owner of the stadium, the Saddlers Club and the adjoining land and rent payments to former owner Jeff Bonser – which have amounted to hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, have stopped immediately.

In May this year, the Trivela Group bought a majority stake in Walsall from Leigh Pomlett with a promise to buy the stadium within two years.

“Today is a landmark day in the life of the football club,” co-chairman Benjamin Boycott said.

“As of today, the club owns its own stadium after decades of tenancy. The club’s home for the future in the town is secure. The club owes a tremendous debt of gratitude today to Mr. Pomlett, who has now delivered on his promise from 2019 to facilitate a situation where the club would be reunited with the freehold.

“More than anything, the club owes a debt of gratitude today to its supporters, who have ultimately made this moment possible. They have stood behind this club throughout high points and low points on the pitch, multiple ownership changes, a global pandemic and, of course, uncertainty around the stadium. Today, they can finally say that their club has a permanent home.”

The deal was secured with financing from First Southern National Bank in the United States, while Trivela have also purchased more shares from Pomlett to bring their total ownership of the club to 90 per cent.

The statement read: "This transaction was executed pursuant to an option agreement negotiated between Mr. Pomlett and previous owner Mr. Bonser at the time of Mr. Pomlett’s acquisition of the club in 2019. It was executed with a conservative mix of debt and equity financing, with the financing provided by First Southern National Bank in the United States. Additional shares have been issued to Trivela Group in exchange for a substantial injection of equity, necessary for the purchase.

"Simultaneous to this transaction, Trivela has also acquired additional shares from Mr. Pomlett, and now holds approximately 90 per cent of the total share capital of the football club."

When Pomlett bought the club from Bonser in 2019 he negotiated an option to buy the stadium, which has now been activated.

“I am very excited to see this come to fruition,” Pomlett added.

“The relationship that the club and community has built with Ben and Trivela has been extremely positive, and today is a momentous occasion in our history. As a lifelong supporter of the club, I can honestly say that today is one of the most important occasions in recent memory.”