Christmas comes early as Walsall fans do their bit

Swifty with Father Christmas

The Walsall Football Supporters Trust will hold its annual toy appeal at the game and will also be collecting food donations on the day in support of the Thomas Project Food Bank. A carol service will also be held outside the main entrance to the stadium to to help supporters get in the festive spirit.

Held for the first time since Covid in 2021, the carol service was well received but this year, trust members are hoping to create a more celebratory atmosphere and the toys will be delivered to Walsall Manor Hospital by the players next Tuesday,

Ray Dale from the Walsall Football Supporters Trust said they were determined to do what they could to help kids in Walsall and the Black Country and people who were struggling to make ends meet and in some cases put food on the table.

He said: "The toy appeal has always been popular and has helped served kids who will be in hospital and their families, and it also brings the staff of Walsall FC closer together with the community.

"With food banks very much in the news with the cost of living crisis, the donations to the Thomas Project will also be gratefully received and their will also be carols outside the main entrance so it should be a very festive atmosphere."