Salford vs Walsall off due to frozen pitch

Freezing temperatures through the week have left the Peninsula Stadium surface unplayable and a decision has been made to call the League Two clash off at more than 24 hours notice.

A statement from Salford read:

"With temperatures plummeting to below -5 regularly throughout the week, it’s been considered by the EFL extreme enough to consider early postponement in the interest of supporters.

"An EFL referee inspected the pitch today in the early afternoon, around the time it would need to be satisfactory for a game on Saturday to go ahead, and advised that it would be best to postpone the fixture.

"Preventative measures had been taken, including the decision to keep kick-off at 3pm which would have given the pitch the best chance at thawing out, and putting covers down.