Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Salford vs Walsall off due to frozen pitch

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall's trip to Salford City on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Freezing temperatures through the week have left the Peninsula Stadium surface unplayable and a decision has been made to call the League Two clash off at more than 24 hours notice.

A statement from Salford read:

"With temperatures plummeting to below -5 regularly throughout the week, it’s been considered by the EFL extreme enough to consider early postponement in the interest of supporters.

"An EFL referee inspected the pitch today in the early afternoon, around the time it would need to be satisfactory for a game on Saturday to go ahead, and advised that it would be best to postpone the fixture.

"Preventative measures had been taken, including the decision to keep kick-off at 3pm which would have given the pitch the best chance at thawing out, and putting covers down.

"A new date will be arranged and confirmed in due course."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News