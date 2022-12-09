Salford v Walsall - Match preview

.Taylor Allen comes close to scoring

Allen recently came on as a substitute in the FA Cup victory over Carlisle and made a favourable impression on Flynn.

The former Forest Green midfielder can also play in defence and Flynn explained he was providing competition in Liam Bennett’s position and was a regular in the side until October but fell out of favour.

Flynn said: “He wasn’t injured but he was out of form and did a lot of work to get back into contention for a starting place, I am pleased the way he has done that because he has been out of the team.

“It’s how you react to that and he has knuckled down and worked his way back into contention.

“His versatility has helped as well because he has provided competition for Liam and that’s probably also a sign of his versatility. Taylor has started on the bench recently and is obviously in my thoughts or he wouldn’t have been in the squad. He had some good touches when he came on in the cup game and made a useful contribution so hopefully we will see more of him very soon.”

Walsall have risen to 10th in League Two and are just three points off the play-offs, after a run of four wins and one draw from their last five league games.

Although some Saddlers fans will feel aggrieved that Salford refused to bring tomorrow’s kick-off time forward to allow them to watch England’s World Cup quarter-final clash with France, they may be rewarded if Flynn’s side can continue their form.

Walsall are now among the chasing pack for promotion and Flynn has his eye on the upper end of the table.

“I want to finish as high as we can,” he said. “I would love to get into the top three. It’s going to be tough at the minute because two out of three who are there are having fantastic seasons so far.

“It’s about improving year after year and from where we were at last year.”

Flynn’s current Walsall contract runs until 2024 and when asked where he would like to see the club in two years’ time, he added: “I’d love them to be in League One, that would be the aim.

“It’s a club that I’m really enjoying my time at. We have new owners in Trivela who are fantastic people.

“They’re ambitious and have the same drive and determination as myself. Leigh Pomlett was really key in me coming here and I’d love nothing more than to give Leigh a promotion.

“I had one or two other offers but I liked the set-up at Walsall and felt it was time to get back in. I didn’t want to be out of work for too long and it was time to get back in. Having spoken to Leigh Pomlett and Jamie Fullarton at the time, I felt it was the right place.