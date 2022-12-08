Walsall and Carlisle fined after FA Cup brawl

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 26/11/22.WALSALL V CARLISLE, FA CUP..Andy Williams celebrates....

Both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion as tempers flared after the final whistle at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Players from both sides were accused of throwing punches, with Carlisle boss Paul Simpson claiming substitute Jamie Devitt was left with a black eye.

The visitors were fined £3,000 for their part in the incident by an independent regulatory commission.

Late goals from Andy Williams and Douglas James-Taylor had seen the Saddlers fight back from a goal down to win the second round tie 2-1.