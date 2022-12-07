Walsall captain Donervon Daniels World Cup-inspired bid to promote mental health

Donervon Daniels

West Bromwich based Kaleidoscope Plus is the charity partner of The Saddlers for the 2022-23 season and is hosting a Wembley to Qatar challenge during the tournament.

It will see participants either walk, run, cycle or swim the 4,186 miles distance between Wembley and the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where the World Cup final will be held on Sunday December 18.

Kaleidoscope Plus has provided crucial mental health support services to the community and thousands of people across the UK for almost five decades,

Donervon, who is being supported by staff at Walsall also taking part said: “This a great opportunity to shine a light on an issue that deserves more attention, particularly over the winter period where the dark and cold nights can have an impact on people’s emotional well-being.

“Mental Health is a subject we talk a lot about in our household and I think it should be spoken about openly elsewhere too, so I wanted to take part in the challenge after I heard about it to keep it in the forefront

"We are at a stage in the game and society where people need to feel they can speak out about how they feel emotionally and mentally and a lot of work needs to be done around this to help them. "I haven't done anything out the norm in terms of exercise - outside of training I have gone for walks and bike rides but I have tracked how far I have gone and fed it back to the club who are supporting all the staff doing it and the charity so it can be logged in terms of the challenge.

“I hope we can raise vital funds for Kaleidoscope so they can continue to provide the fantastic support services and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Monica Shafaq, CEO of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, added: "I am delighted Donervon is supporting our challenge based around the world cup - he is passionate about supporting those struggling with their emotional health and wellbeing, so we are thrilled to have him on board.

"Our charity relies on the generosity of our supporters. All funds raised from our Wembley to Qatar challenge will go to services that provide crucial mental health support for those in need.”