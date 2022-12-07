Donervon Daniels: Bring on more Walsall games

Walsall are edging towards the play-off places on the back of of a six-game unbeaten run in the league which stretches back to October. The mood in the camp is predictably high with Daniels saying the team’s hard work on the training ground is paying off and they are looking forward to the festive period.

He said: “For us we would probably prefer to be playing Saturdays and Tuesdays rather than having a week between games, but the work we have put in between matches has definitely paid off. Over Christmas there will be less time to recover with three games in a week but the the way we are playing at the moment and the spirit in the camp, we will look forward to them.”