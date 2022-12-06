Walsall denied an early kick-off ahead of England World Cup game

Walsall's trip to Salford City remains at 3pm (Owen Russell)

With England kicking off in Qatar at 7pm, a number of EFL teams, including Walsall, had put in requests to their hosts for an early kick-off to help fans see both games.

A club spokesman said: “We requested an earlier kick-off time due to the World Cup game but the hosts have opted to keep the kick-off time at 3pm .

“We respect their decision as the home club.”

Games at Carlisle, Crewe and Rochdale will kick off early to accommodate away fans who want to watch the evening game on television