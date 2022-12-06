Walsall denied an early kick-off ahead of England World Cup game

With England kicking off in Qatar at 7pm, a number of EFL teams, including Walsall, had put in requests to their hosts for an early kick-off to help fans see both games.
A club spokesman said: “We requested an earlier kick-off time due to the World Cup game but the hosts have opted to keep the kick-off time at 3pm .
“We respect their decision as the home club.”
Games at Carlisle, Crewe and Rochdale will kick off early to accommodate away fans who want to watch the evening game on television
Walsall can go two points above Salford if they win the game.