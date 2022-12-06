Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall denied an early kick-off ahead of England World Cup game

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall’s League Two game at Salford City on Saturday has been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off – despite a plea from the Saddlers to start early ahead of England’s World Cup quarter- final against France.

Walsall's trip to Salford City remains at 3pm (Owen Russell)
Walsall's trip to Salford City remains at 3pm (Owen Russell)

With England kicking off in Qatar at 7pm, a number of EFL teams, including Walsall, had put in requests to their hosts for an early kick-off to help fans see both games.

A club spokesman said: “We requested an earlier kick-off time due to the World Cup game but the hosts have opted to keep the kick-off time at 3pm .

“We respect their decision as the home club.”

Games at Carlisle, Crewe and Rochdale will kick off early to accommodate away fans who want to watch the evening game on television

Walsall can go two points above Salford if they win the game.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News