Tom Knowles: Perfect game plan helped Walsall to Doncaster win

Tom Knowles

Knowles got on the score sheet in the second half after being set up by Isaac Hutchinson and Danny Johnson stole the ball from the Doncaster centre half and went on to round the goalkeeper and score - both goals came from counter attacks.

Knowles said they felt Doncaster weren't causing any problems at half time and that they could go on and win the game by pinching the ball off them and going on the attack.

He said: "Both teams looked comfortable on the ball but they weren't doing much with it and we knew we could if we got the ball so we had to be patient, see where we could take advantage and I think that's what we did.