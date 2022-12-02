West Midlands to World Cup: When former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez had brief spell at Walsall

Roberto Martinez makes his way towards the dugout after receiving the red card on his first and only start

Martinez may have a win ratio of around 70 per cent - but his 'golden generation' of Belgian players failed to deliver again and now the former Everton manager announced he would be stepping down as head coach.

The latest chapter of his managerial career, that began at Swansea City, comes 20 years after the former midfielder arrived in the West Midlands to sign for Walsall.

In August 2002, Martinez, after a spell in Scotland with Motherwell, decided to move back to England.

Heading into the 2002/2003 season, Walsall were a First Division Club and Martinez, who was in the twilight of his career, decided to come to the Bescot.

However, his stay in the West Midlands was brief and not very well remembered.

He did not feature regularly and started just one game which ended in disaster at home to Reading as he was sent off.

Martinez went on to make another five substitute appearances for the Saddlers - and by January 2003 he had left the club to join the Swans

Here is Martinez's brief Walsall career in pictures:

Roberto Martinez takes on Simon Donnelly at Bescot.

Roberto Martinez congratulates David Zdrillic after the win at Reading.

Roberto Martinez congratulates Darren Wrack on the winning goal against Nottingham Forest.