Walsall's Joss Labadie continues road to recovery

Joss Labadie

Labadie was the club captain when he was forced off during a win against Port Vale in April with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

His comeback is progressing well but the club have sent him to St George’s Park for a week of assessment and light training.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said: “It will do him good the change of scene and the chance for other doctors and medical staff to have a look at him.

“He can then come back here and we will analyse the results when they come back but we are pleased with his progress.”

Labadie joined Walsall in June last year after playing for Flynn at Newport County.