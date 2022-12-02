Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Joss Labadie continues road to recovery

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall midfielder Joss Labadie is spending the week at FA headquarters in Burton as part of his rehabilitation

Joss Labadie
Joss Labadie

Labadie was the club captain when he was forced off during a win against Port Vale in April with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

His comeback is progressing well but the club have sent him to St George’s Park for a week of assessment and light training.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said: “It will do him good the change of scene and the chance for other doctors and medical staff to have a look at him.

“He can then come back here and we will analyse the results when they come back but we are pleased with his progress.”

Labadie joined Walsall in June last year after playing for Flynn at Newport County.

Flynn also reported Joe Riley was progressing well, but it would be a month before he was near fitness.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News