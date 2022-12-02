Strength in depth helped Walsall in Doncaster win says Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn celebrates with their Walsall fans after his side's 2-0 win at Doncater (Owen Russell)

The game was deadlocked at the break before goals from Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson handed Walsall the three points as they continued their good form.

Flynn insisted he had 'no doubt' his side would win the game after a poor first half - and also backed Knowles to have a big future after his hand in the victory.

He said: "Tom is still learning and maturing as a player but he put in a great performance tonight - he could have had a goal in the first half but deserved the one he did get.

"We had that bit of quality to win the game, Isaac Hutchinson setting up the first goal, Danny Johnson having the foresight to nick the ball off the defender and go on and score, that is what we have in our locker.

Flynn said there was no concern over Knowles, who went off shortly after his goal with a knock and that Jacob Maddox had dropped to the bench because he had a slight injury.

He also praised another clean sheet, adding: "I've drummed it into the players to keep on going for 90 minutes and if we have seemingly won the game at 2-0 let's keep it at that.