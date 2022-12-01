Notification Settings

Rest key to Walsall squad says boss Michael Flynn

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn was planning to ease up on his players in training this week after a busy time and an early game on Friday.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
The Saddlers travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night, with Flynn looking to rest some players and hold some light training sessions ahead of the game.

Flynn went on the record after the FA Cup win over Carlisle as saying it was a game they ‘could have done without’ as they had players who were not completely fit

He said: “There will have been minimal training this week and partly that is down to the change in the pitches with them becoming harder in the cold weather.

“Manny Monthe for one struggled during the Carlisle game with cramp but has also been playing all season with slight tendinitis so that will need to be looked at in terms of not over stretching himself in training, and there are others we will have rested before Friday.”

