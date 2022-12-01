Rest key to Walsall squad says boss Michael Flynn

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night, with Flynn looking to rest some players and hold some light training sessions ahead of the game.

Flynn went on the record after the FA Cup win over Carlisle as saying it was a game they ‘could have done without’ as they had players who were not completely fit

He said: “There will have been minimal training this week and partly that is down to the change in the pitches with them becoming harder in the cold weather.