FA could investigate Walsall and Carlisle's 22 man cup brawl

By Paul Jenkins

The FA may investigate the 22-man brawl which took place at the end of Walsall’s FA Cup game with Carlisle on Saturday.

Douglas James-Taylor bagged the winner before ugly scenes at full time
Walsall won the game 2-1 to book a third round tie at either Charlton or Stockport.

But there were ugly scenes at the end of the games near the visiting fans enclosure, with most of the players from both teams involved.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson claimed after the game midfielder Jamie Devitt was punched and left with a black eye and that a Walsall player was to blame for provoking the scenes.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn claimed he saw a Carlisle player throwing punches until the brawl was eventually broken up by stewards and staff.

Reports from Carlisle suggest the matter may be investigated by the Football Association though the governing body is yet to confirm that.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

