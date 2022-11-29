Michael Flynn challenges Walsall cup duo to do more in front of goal

Andy Williams scores

Andy Williams’ late equaliser and Douglas James-Taylor’s winner deep into injury time were their second and first goals of the season respectively.

Flynn was obviously delighted that the duo’s goals sent the Saddlers to the third round but was philosophical when asked about them

He said: “That’s what they are both there to do and they would probably tell you the same.

“They are both smashing lads, Douglas has all the ability in the world and needs to believe in himself. He was cool and calm in finishing well on Saturday and needs to use that to build his confidence.