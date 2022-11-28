Michael Flynn wants Liverpool after FA Cup joy for Walsall

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The lifelong Reds fan has an amazing record in the FA Cup which has seen him never fail to reach the third round, first at Newport, now at Walsall.

He said: “It’s a proud statistic for me over five years as a manager but every time it has come around I have my fingers and toes crossed to play Liverpool

“They are a team I’ve supported all my life and it would be great to play them. I don’t want Manchester City as I have done that one and Pep (Guardiola) always plays a strong team in the competition – it would be quite a tough one to win.

Flynn was manager at Newport in 2017-18 when they drew at home to Tottenham in the fourth round and lost in a replay – the following season they beat Leicester City and Middlesbrough on the way to a fifth round tie with Manchester City.”

He said he was relieved to get through the Carlisle game but felt his team deserved the win for their second half pressure and he was pleased for Andy Williams and Douglas James-Taylor who scored the goals.