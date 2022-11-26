Michael Flynn pays tribute to Walsall's Conor Wilkinson after return from lengthy lay off

Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson has been back on the comeback trail and is expected to be fit for the forthcoming league programme.

He suffered a torn ACL in a game against Rochdale in April and was expected to be out for up to a year, but has recovered in time for the pre-Christmas games.

Flynn, who knows Wilkinson from their mutual time at Newport, said he welcomed the early recovery and it would give him another option to add to the team.

He said: “He is a very talented player and has worked extremely hard to come back stronger than he was before the injury. I have a lot of time for him and I have seen him grow as a human in the last eight years or so.