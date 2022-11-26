Michael Flynn delighted with Walsall's late FA Cup comeback

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Walsall came from behind as Andy Williams and Douglas James-Taylor scored late on to put his side into the hat for the draw.

The Saddlers boss made full use of the substitutes bench, two coming on at half time and five in total.

Manny Monthe was a player who was struggling with injury and a number of other players had knocks.

Flynn also changed the system throughout the game, interchanging between three and four at the back but said it was needed.

He said: "That's what managers have to do depending on the situation - our situation was that we had a number of players struggling and we needed to make full use of the bench and tweak formations.

"We had to battle and we had to harry for the two goals we eventually got and the win which I think was deserved by the way based on our second half performance.

"We didn't give up even though it was like knocking on the door to try and get it open for a large part of the game - it paid off.