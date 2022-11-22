Brandon Comley: Walsall getting the balance right

The Saddlers saw an influx of players – including Comley – in the close season and have had some changed line-ups.
But they fielded the same starting line-up on Saturday in the win over Crawley as the weekend before and Comley is cautious but optimistic about the way things are going.
He said: “We are quietly confident at the moment or it feels that way to me – there have been some good performances in recent weeks as well as getting the results.
“At times we played well when we were on a bad run and it seemed those performances deserved better but it probably took while for everyone to settle down and get to know each other’s game.
“There are teams in this division that have been playing together for quite a few seasons where we had an influx of new players who took time to gel but we seem to have potentially got it right or in the last few games at least so long may it continue.”