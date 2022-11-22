Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brandon Comley: Walsall getting the balance right

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall midfielder Brandon Comley feels the balance of the team is coming together – and with it the results.

Brandon Comley
Brandon Comley
SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 22/10/2022..Walsall FC V Sutton United. W: Brandon Comley sent off for a high kick. V S: Craig Eastmond..
SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 22/10/2022..Walsall FC V Sutton United. W: Brandon Comley sent off for a high kick. V S: Craig Eastmond..

The Saddlers saw an influx of players – including Comley – in the close season and have had some changed line-ups.

But they fielded the same starting line-up on Saturday in the win over Crawley as the weekend before and Comley is cautious but optimistic about the way things are going.

He said: “We are quietly confident at the moment or it feels that way to me – there have been some good performances in recent weeks as well as getting the results.

“At times we played well when we were on a bad run and it seemed those performances deserved better but it probably took while for everyone to settle down and get to know each other’s game.

“There are teams in this division that have been playing together for quite a few seasons where we had an influx of new players who took time to gel but we seem to have potentially got it right or in the last few games at least so long may it continue.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News